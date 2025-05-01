XTX Topco Ltd Reduces Position in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,942 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.06% of Protara Therapeutics worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TARA. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 21.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 201,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 22,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %

TARA opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $128.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Protara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. Equities analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jacqueline Zummo sold 21,224 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $96,144.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,840.33. The trade was a 17.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

