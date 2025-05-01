XTX Topco Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 131,806 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESPR. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 99.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 309,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 154,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after buying an additional 171,609 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,069,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 19,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 74,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ESPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Esperion Therapeutics

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.