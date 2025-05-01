XTX Topco Ltd Sells 199,642 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) by 92.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,642 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,412,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,024,000 after acquiring an additional 133,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,778,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 52,901 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 428,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $860,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $816.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.20. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

