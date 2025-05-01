XTX Topco Ltd Sells 21,141 Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,141 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Torrid were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Torrid by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 437,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 222,504 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Torrid by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Torrid by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 26,703 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Torrid by 354.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its position in Torrid by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CURV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Torrid from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Torrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Torrid from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

NYSE CURV opened at $6.35 on Thursday. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $662.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

