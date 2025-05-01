XTX Topco Ltd Takes $66,000 Position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.06% of Genasys at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Genasys by 251.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 272,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 194,669 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genasys by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 48,843 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Genasys by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 41,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genasys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys Stock Performance

Genasys stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. Genasys Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $96.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93.

About Genasys

Genasys ( NASDAQ:GNSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Genasys had a negative net margin of 109.39% and a negative return on equity of 122.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Genasys Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.