XTX Topco Ltd Takes $73,000 Position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of API. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Agora by 1,988.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Agora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Agora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Agora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agora by 1,158.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 95,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 87,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Agora alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America raised Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.10 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Agora Stock Performance

Shares of API opened at $3.28 on Thursday. Agora, Inc. has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $6.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market cap of $302.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.50.

About Agora

(Free Report)

Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding API? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.