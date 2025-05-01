XTX Topco Ltd Takes $80,000 Position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.06% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIST. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MIST shares. TD Cowen lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cowen downgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MIST opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $70.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

