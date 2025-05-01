XTX Topco Ltd Takes $82,000 Position in DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

DigiAsia Price Performance

NASDAQ FAAS opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63. DigiAsia Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

About DigiAsia

DigiAsia Corp. operates as a financial technology frim. The company was founded by Alexander Steven Rusli on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Singapore.

