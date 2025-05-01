XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 1,446.2% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 522,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 488,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 625,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 430,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 186.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 293,897 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRBS opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $301.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, Director Carolyn J. Woodruff sold 8,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $33,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,171.25. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

