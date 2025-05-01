XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Free Report) (TSE:EPI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of ESSA Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Aldebaran Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $7,557,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPIX opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $80.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.61.

ESSA Pharma ( NASDAQ:EPIX Get Free Report ) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company’s lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

