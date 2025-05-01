XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

EUDA Health Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of EUDA opened at $3.74 on Thursday. EUDA Health Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13.

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.

