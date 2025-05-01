XTX Topco Ltd Trims Stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,789 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 18,110 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the third quarter worth about $96,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Blink Charging by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 238.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 122,367 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 291,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 68,027 shares in the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Price Performance

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. Blink Charging Co. has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $3.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.77 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 104.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Blink Charging from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.04.

Blink Charging Profile

(Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

