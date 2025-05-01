XTX Topco Ltd Trims Stock Position in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its position in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,908 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Zhihu were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Zhihu by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zhihu in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Zhihu by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu during the third quarter worth about $141,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Zhihu Trading Down 2.0 %

ZH opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.16. Zhihu Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $6.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95.

Zhihu Profile

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.71 million for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%.

(Free Report)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People’s Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.