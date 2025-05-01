Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 758,700 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Xunlei in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Xunlei during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XNET opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.92. Xunlei has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85.

Xunlei ( NASDAQ:XNET ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 4.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xunlei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

