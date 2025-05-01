Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Down 37.1% in April

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the March 31st total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yatra Online

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yatra Online stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,639 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Yatra Online Stock Performance

Yatra Online stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 million, a P/E ratio of 69.25 and a beta of 0.88. Yatra Online has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yatra Online ( NASDAQ:YTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Yatra Online had a positive return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Yatra Online from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on YTRA

About Yatra Online

(Get Free Report)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.