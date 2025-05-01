Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the March 31st total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Yunji Stock Down 15.5 %

NASDAQ:YJ opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Yunji has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yunji had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $13.31 million during the quarter.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

