Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook of Teleflex Q3 Earnings

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Teleflex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $3.54 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.55. The consensus estimate for Teleflex’s current full-year earnings is $13.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q3 2026 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.78 EPS.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $795.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.24 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TFX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $214.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.63.

NYSE:TFX opened at $137.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $124.66 and a 1 year high of $249.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,173,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,098,693,000 after acquiring an additional 261,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $202,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Teleflex by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,078,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $191,962,000 after purchasing an additional 195,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,068,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $190,188,000 after buying an additional 347,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 590,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $105,102,000 after buying an additional 162,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

