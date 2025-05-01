Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of Exelon Q1 Earnings

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exelon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim set a $47.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.18. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.2% in the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.8% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Exelon by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

