Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for AMN Earnings

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a report issued on Monday, April 28th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $734.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.38 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMN. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMN

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of -0.03. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $70.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.