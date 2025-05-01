Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBAO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the March 31st total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Zhibao Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ:ZBAO opened at $1.16 on Thursday. Zhibao Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93.
About Zhibao Technology
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zhibao Technology
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Why D-Wave’s Project With Davidson Is a Game-Changer For Quantum
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Hims & Hers Stock Soars on Novo Nordisk Collaboration
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Amazon’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock’s Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Zhibao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhibao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.