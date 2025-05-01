Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBAO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the March 31st total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Zhibao Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZBAO opened at $1.16 on Thursday. Zhibao Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93.

About Zhibao Technology

Zhibao Technology Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digital insurance brokerage services in China. It also offers managing general underwriter services; and offline insurance brokerage consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

