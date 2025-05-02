11,482 Shares in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 27,566 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $733,255.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,824,762. The trade was a 9.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at $333,576.36. This represents a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,889 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.59. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XMTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Xometry from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Xometry from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

