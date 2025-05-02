14,498 Shares in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,610,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,859,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $707,000. Brueske Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. now owns 46,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period.

Shares of EWI stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $355.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $44.68.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

