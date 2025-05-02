16,400 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 820.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $42.85 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $51.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

