2,107 Shares in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 347.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Itron from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.64.

Insider Activity at Itron

In related news, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $80,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,630 shares in the company, valued at $603,930.10. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Marshall Wright sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $29,449.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,108 shares in the company, valued at $753,233.20. The trade was a 3.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,037 shares of company stock worth $385,815 over the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $108.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.24 and a 200 day moving average of $107.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.11 and a 52 week high of $124.90.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.22. Itron had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $607.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

