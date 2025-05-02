23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Free Report) by 95.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,038,098 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 23andMe were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in 23andMe in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ME opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. 23andMe Holding Co. has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $12.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 183.39% and a negative return on equity of 170.07%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 23andMe in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd.

23andMe Company Profile

(Free Report)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

Further Reading

