2,415 Shares in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO) Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,223,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 107,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after buying an additional 33,038 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,272,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,026,000.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BTCO opened at $96.38 on Friday. Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $108.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.70.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

