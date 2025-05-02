29,620 Shares in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,620 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Sabine Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 79.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,028 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE SBR opened at $65.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.85. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $58.25 and a 12-month high of $70.20. The firm has a market cap of $956.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.25.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,088.44% and a net margin of 96.72%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.5039 dividend. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

