30,138 Shares in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Spero Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 801,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 57,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 26,011.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 61,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,105,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 130,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

SPRO stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SPRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Spero Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Insider Transactions at Spero Therapeutics

In related news, Director Ankit Mahadevia sold 69,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $53,990.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 689,866 shares in the company, valued at $538,095.48. This trade represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sath Shukla sold 155,333 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $121,159.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,768.74. The trade was a 8.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,241 shares of company stock worth $191,288. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company’s product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

