31,940 Shares in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,940 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,746,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,433,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,363,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,758,150,000 after buying an additional 969,488 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,582,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,689,000 after purchasing an additional 708,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 883,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 695,519 shares in the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cibc World Mkts cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $49.90 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $43.68 and a 52-week high of $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.31.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.7415 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 83.05%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

