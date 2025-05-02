38,123 Shares in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 6.75% of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.33. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has a 52-week low of $46.28 and a 52-week high of $50.70.

The ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (HDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund tracks an index that uses long and short exposure to equity, Treasury and currency indexes, and individual securities to mimic the returns of a broad hedge fund index. HDG was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

