3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives $147.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. 3M has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $156.35.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

