403,347 Shares in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 403,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.45% of Douglas Elliman at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOUG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Douglas Elliman by 36,851.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 17,027 shares during the period. 59.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

Douglas Elliman Trading Up 1.5 %

DOUG opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.98.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.19 million.

(Free Report)

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.