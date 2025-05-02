55,359 Shares in Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (NASDAQ:AZI) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (NASDAQ:AZI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 55,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autozi Internet Technology (Global) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of Autozi Internet Technology (Global) stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96. Autozi Internet Technology has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

About Autozi Internet Technology (Global)

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides professional one-stop automotive products and services through online and offline channels in the People’s Republic of China. It sells new cars, and auto parts and accessories, as well as offers automotive insurance related services.

