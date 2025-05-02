75,200 Shares in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Apartment Investment and Management at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.
AIV stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $9.49.
Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 68.04% and a negative net margin of 119.76%. The company had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
