7,800 Shares in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $97.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $82.80 and a 52 week high of $105.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.65 and a 200 day moving average of $99.44.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

