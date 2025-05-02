85,394 Shares in GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 85,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of GlucoTrack at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlucoTrack by 315.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85,626 shares during the last quarter. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlucoTrack Price Performance

GlucoTrack stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. GlucoTrack, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00.

GlucoTrack Company Profile

GlucoTrack, Inc, a medical device company, focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a noninvasive glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain.

