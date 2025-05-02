Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) Stake Increased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.46% of Acme United worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACU. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Acme United in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Acme United in the third quarter worth $196,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acme United by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in Acme United by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Acme United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th.

Acme United Stock Performance

Shares of ACU opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Acme United Co. has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $142.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 10.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Acme United Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Acme United Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

