Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Given New $9.90 Price Target at UBS Group

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $10.50 to $9.90 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGRO. StockNews.com cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.80 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adecoagro

Adecoagro Stock Performance

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a market cap of $918.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.40. Adecoagro has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $12.08.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 143,775.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adecoagro

(Get Free Report)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.