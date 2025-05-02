Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Given New $9.90 Price Target at UBS Group

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $10.50 to $9.90 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGRO. StockNews.com cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.80 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adecoagro
Adecoagro Stock Performance
Adecoagro Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 143,775.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Adecoagro
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adecoagro
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.