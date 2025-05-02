ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) and CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Head to Head Comparison

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) and ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CeriBell and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CeriBell alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CeriBell N/A N/A N/A ADM Tronics Unlimited -13.47% -49.27% -18.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CeriBell and ADM Tronics Unlimited, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CeriBell 0 0 7 0 3.00 ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

CeriBell presently has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 99.63%. Given CeriBell’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CeriBell is more favorable than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

This table compares CeriBell and ADM Tronics Unlimited”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CeriBell $65.44 million 8.92 N/A N/A N/A ADM Tronics Unlimited $2.96 million 1.58 -$880,000.00 N/A N/A

CeriBell has higher revenue and earnings than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Summary

CeriBell beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CeriBell

(Get Free Report)

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting. By combining proprietary, highly portable, and rapidly deployable hardware with sophisticated artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered algorithms, the Ceribell System enables rapid diagnosis and continuous monitoring of patients with neurological conditions. We are initially focused on becoming the standard of care for the detection and management of seizures in the acute care setting, where the technological and operational limitations of conventional EEG systems have contributed to significant delays in seizure diagnosis and suboptimal patient care and clinical outcomes, as well as a high economic burden for hospitals and the healthcare system. By making EEG more accessible and enabling continuous monitoring through the power of AI, the Ceribell System enables clinicians to more rapidly and accurately diagnose and manage patients at risk of seizure in the acute care setting, resulting in improved patient outcomes and hospital and payer economics. As of September 30, 2024, the Ceribell System has been adopted by more than 500 active accounts, ranging from top academic centers to small community hospitals, and has been used to care for over 100,000 patients. While seizures are often associated with epilepsy in the outpatient setting, in the acute care setting they are commonly triggered by serious conditions such as brain tumors, traumatic brain injury, stroke, cardiac arrest, and sepsis, among others. A seizure lasting longer than five minutes is known as status epilepticus, a serious medical emergency that can lead to mortality or severe and permanent brain damage. Seizures occurring in the acute care setting tend to be non-convulsive, which makes empirical diagnosis extremely challenging. EEG, a non-invasive test that measures electrical activity in the brain and displays this activity as continuous waveforms, is the only way to definitively confirm a seizure diagnosis. However, we believe conventional EEG systems, which were designed approximately 100 years ago for the outpatient setting (Britton 2016), are insufficient to meet the needs of critically ill acute care patients as they are unable to provide the speed of diagnosis and continuous monitoring necessary for optimal patient management (Kämppi 2013; Hillman 2013; Gururangan 2016; Vespa 2020; LaMonte 2021; Eberhard 2023; Kozak 2023; Suen 2023). Conventional EEG systems must be operated by specialized EEG technicians who typically work limited hours, are staffed across multiple departments within the hospital, and face a national supply shortage (Ney 2024; Suen 2023; Eberhard 2023; Zafar 2022; Yazbeck 2019). After arrival at the bedside, which is often delayed, EEG technicians must initiate a long, complex, and labor-intensive setup process before EEG recording can begin. The EEG recording must then be interpreted and monitored by specialized neurologists, who face similar workflow and supply shortage issues, and when available, are rarely able to continuously monitor EEG recordings in real-time. These bottlenecks result in delays in both diagnosis and monitoring. This can lead to delayed seizure detection and less informed treatment decisions, which may negatively impact clinical outcomes and have been shown to contribute to a higher cost burden for hospitals and the healthcare system. We specifically designed the Ceribell System to address the limitations of conventional EEG in the acute care setting and dramatically improve clinical outcomes of critically ill patients at high risk of seizures. The Ceribell System integrates proprietary, highly portable hardware with AI-powered algorithms to aid in the detection and management of seizures. Our hardware is composed of a disposable, flexible headband and a pocket-sized, battery-operated recorder used to capture and wirelessly transmit EEG signals. The hardware is simple to use and, after approximately one hour of training, can be applied within minutes by any non-specialized healthcare professional. EEG data captured by the recorder is interpreted by our proprietary AI-powered seizure detection algorithm, Clarity, which continuously monitors the patient’s EEG signal and can support the clinician’s real-time assessment of seizure activity. In May 2023, the latest generation of Clarity became the first and only device to receive 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for diagnosing electrographic status epilepticus, and subsequently received a New Technology Add-on Payment (“NTAP”) from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”). The unique features and capabilities of our system deliver numerous benefits, including: • Early seizure detection and improved patient outcomes. The Ceribell System can be deployed in as little as five minutes by any non-specialized healthcare professional with limited training required and continuously monitors the patient for seizure activity, empowering bedside clinicians to make more informed and timely treatment decisions. This results in improved patient outcomes, including shorter hospital stays and reductions in unnecessary administration of anti-seizure medication, intubation, and patient transfers. • Improved hospital and payer economics. We have demonstrated that the Ceribell System can deliver cost savings for hospitals and payers by decreasing the average hospital length of stay, reducing the over-administration of anti-seizure medication, and reducing unnecessary patient transfers. In addition, confirmed diagnosis of seizures may allow hospitals to receive appropriate reimbursement coding for the more complex and costly management of patients with multiple comorbidities. • Reduced strain on key hospital personnel. The Ceribell System reduces reliance on EEG technicians for EEG administration and enables hospitals to better manage technician infrastructure and workflow. Additionally, Clarity allows for better triage of at-risk patients, improves resource allocation, and supports more efficient workflow for neurologists. We have developed a large body of evidence that supports these clinical and economic benefits, including over 20 peer-reviewed publications and over 65 abstracts and posters. Our growing base of clinical evidence highlights the value of the Ceribell System to all key stakeholders, including patients, clinicians, and hospitals of different types and acuity settings. We believe our base of clinical evidence validates that the quality of Ceribell System recordings are equivalent to conventional EEG, supports the diagnostic accuracy of Clarity, and shows that use of the Ceribell System can result in improved clinical management and care. In addition, our clinical evidence supports that use of the Ceribell System can provide meaningful cost savings to hospitals and payers, appropriate reimbursement coding for the treatment of patients with complex conditions, and reduced strain on hospital personnel. We believe that EEG has been significantly underutilized in the detection and management of seizures in the acute care setting and that the Ceribell System has the ability to meaningfully expand the use of EEG to the approximately three million acute care patients who we believe should be monitored for non-convulsive seizures in the United States each year. This presents a market opportunity that we estimate to be over $2 billion. In the future, we intend to leverage our proprietary database of EEG recordings and our data science and AI capabilities to expand the use of our system. We believe that our system can be deployed with novel algorithms for various indications in the acute care setting. Thus, we have begun the technical validation process for multiple additional indications, including the detection and monitoring of delirium, for which we received an FDA Breakthrough Device Designation in September 2022. Based on the prevalence of these conditions, we believe expansion of our indications could represent a significant market opportunity. We are currently focused on becoming the standard of care for the detection and management of seizures in the acute care setting. There are approximately 5,800 acute care facilities in the United States that we believe could benefit from our system. As of June 30, 2024, we employed a team of approximately 70 sales representatives, including Territory Managers, who are responsible for new customer acquisition and onboarding, and Clinical Account Managers, who focus on ongoing account coverage to increase utilization and further support hospital onboarding. We intend to expand the size of our direct sales organization in the United States to support our efforts to drive further adoption and utilization of the Ceribell System. While our current commercial focus is on the United States, we have received a CE Mark for the Ceribell System in Europe, and we intend to pursue additional regulatory clearances in Europe within two to four years of this offering and, in the future, elsewhere outside of the United States. We also plan to engage in market access initiatives in attractive international regions in which we see significant opportunity. We generate revenue from two recurring sources – the sale of our disposable headbands that are intended for single patient use and a monthly subscription fee charged to our hospital customers for use of Clarity, recorders, and our portal. We have experienced rapid growth since we began commercializing the Ceribell System in 2018, expanding our headcount from over 100 employees in 2021 to over 200 employees in 2023, and have generally experienced sequential quarterly revenue growth fueled primarily by growth in active account base and utilization per active account. We were incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware on August 29, 2014, under the name “Brain Stethoscope, Inc.” and changed our name to CeriBell, Inc. on August 11, 2015. Our principal executive offices are located at 360 N. Pastoria Avenue, Sunnyvale, California.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

(Get Free Report)

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs. In addition, the company provides water-based primers and adhesives; water-based coatings and resins; water-based chemical additives; and anti-static conductive paints, coatings, and other products. Further, it offers water-based, adhesive and related topical formulations for use in maxillofacial prosthetic medical applications; and for professional makeup applications primarily for film, TV, and theatrical productions. Additionally, the company provides research, development, regulatory, and engineering services for the design, development, and manufacturing of medical devices, electronics, and other technologies and products, as well as medical electronic therapeutic technology. ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for CeriBell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CeriBell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.