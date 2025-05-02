AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Position Boosted by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 4,341.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $190,495,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AECOM by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,718,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,196,000 after buying an additional 373,991 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,933,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AECOM by 40.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,339,000 after acquiring an additional 220,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 349,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,386,000 after purchasing an additional 128,580 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $127.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

AECOM Stock Up 1.6 %

ACM stock opened at $100.26 on Friday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $118.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.67.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. AECOM’s payout ratio is 29.55%.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

