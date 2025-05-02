agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166,073 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in agilon health were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGL. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 233,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 171,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,112,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,114,000 after acquiring an additional 272,787 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 378.2% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 47,885 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 115,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 57,726 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.38. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $7.73.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGL. Citigroup raised shares of agilon health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on agilon health from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised agilon health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on agilon health from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on agilon health from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

