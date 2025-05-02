Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 111,982 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 62,139 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,561,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 15,459 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,685 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $114,113,000 after purchasing an additional 31,832 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,948 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. This trade represents a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,021 shares of company stock worth $41,760,140 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $213.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.