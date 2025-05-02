Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $255.00 to $246.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Align Technology traded as low as $171.18 and last traded at $173.30, with a volume of 2514858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.75.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Get Align Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Align Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

Align Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.56 and its 200-day moving average is $201.39.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $979.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.