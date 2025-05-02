Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $173.30, but opened at $190.00. Align Technology shares last traded at $184.71, with a volume of 393,431 shares traded.

The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $979.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Align Technology from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $747,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Align Technology by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 273,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,870,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.56 and its 200 day moving average is $201.39.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Articles

