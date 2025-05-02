Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Price Target Lowered to C$2.50 at Scotiabank

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$2.80 to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 24th.
Alithya Group Inc is a leader in Strategy and digital transformation, with professionals in Canada, the us, and Europe. Its integrated offering is laid out as follows: Strategy, custom solutions, Microsoft solutions, and Oracle solutions. Clients entrust the company with their strategic projects across Banking, Investment and Insurance, Energy, Manufacturing, Retail and Distribution, Telecommunications, Transportation, Professional Services, Healthcare, and Government sectors.
