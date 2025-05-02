Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Price Target Lowered to C$2.50 at Scotiabank

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$2.80 to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

ALYA opened at C$1.76 on Tuesday. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of C$1.40 and a 52 week high of C$2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.75. The firm has a market cap of C$159.33 million, a P/E ratio of -50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Alithya Group Inc is a leader in Strategy and digital transformation, with professionals in Canada, the us, and Europe. Its integrated offering is laid out as follows: Strategy, custom solutions, Microsoft solutions, and Oracle solutions. Clients entrust the company with their strategic projects across Banking, Investment and Insurance, Energy, Manufacturing, Retail and Distribution, Telecommunications, Transportation, Professional Services, Healthcare, and Government sectors.

