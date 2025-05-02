Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $22.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Allegro MicroSystems traded as low as $17.90 and last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 1940768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALGM. Mizuho upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,023,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,578 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -53.80 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

