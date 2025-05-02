Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Up 32.7% in April

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the March 31st total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered Alterity Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Alterity Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.
Alterity Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATHE opened at $3.41 on Friday. Alterity Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87.
Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile
Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson’s disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company’s lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
