Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Up 32.7% in April

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the March 31st total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered Alterity Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Alterity Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alterity Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Alterity Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alterity Therapeutics by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHE opened at $3.41 on Friday. Alterity Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87.

Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson’s disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company’s lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

