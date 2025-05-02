Alumis’ (ALMS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 265.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Alumis in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

ALMS stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. Alumis has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $13.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51.

In related news, Director Alan Colowick purchased 16,104 shares of Alumis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $112,244.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,244.88. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Babler purchased 15,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $100,786.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,454 shares in the company, valued at $685,563.76. The trade was a 17.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alumis by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Alumis by 21.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alumis by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 173,406 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alumis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 5,779,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,426,000 after purchasing an additional 194,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Alumis by 1,257.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 32,268 shares during the last quarter.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

