Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW) Short Interest Up 32.7% in April

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the March 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Alvotech Stock Performance
NASDAQ ALVOW opened at $1.32 on Friday. Alvotech has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45.
About Alvotech
