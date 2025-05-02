Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW) Short Interest Up 32.7% in April

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the March 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Alvotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALVOW opened at $1.32 on Friday. Alvotech has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45.

About Alvotech

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

