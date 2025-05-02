Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Nemes Rush Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.5% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.50.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $190.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $3,262,306.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,933,860. This represents a 22.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.